Clouds will keep parts of region cool Friday

Strong low pressure in the Great Lakes will have an impact on local weather through Friday. Low clouds will cover some of the region keeping temperatures on the cool side during the day. Sunshine is likely over much of SEMO and parts of WKY warming those regions in the afternoon.
The next storm system to affect us will arrive Saturday with a chance of showers by afternoon. There is a big chance we will see showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Strong gusty winds are possible but the overall risk of severe weather is small. I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.