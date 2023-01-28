Clouds increasing afternoon -- Rain showers on the way

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Enjoy the sunshine this morning. There's more rain and mixed precipitation on the way.
Saturday: Morning sunshine, by later afternoon increasing clouds and chances for rain into the later evening hours. Winds from the south could occasionally gust more than 30mph. High:51 Low: 46.
Sunday: Showers will continue overnight into the afternoon. There will be another chance of drizzle to freezing drizzle to the north into the late evening. Mostly cloudy. Winds from the southwest could occasionally gust more than 20mph. High: Low:
Monday: Another mostly cloudy day ahead with a few chances of a morning isolated shower and by late evening an isolated flurry possible. Winds could occasionally gust more than 20mph. High:32. Low: 24.
There will be a few other chances to see a mix into the early morning hours into Tuesday through Thursday.
Watch out for a few slick road conditions going over the next few days.