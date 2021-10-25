Clearing skies but cool temperatures Tuesday

The lingering clouds with the large slow moving storm system will move out early Tuesday. A cool breeze will keep temperatures on the chilly side.
A return to dry conditions will not last long with rain expected back in the region Wednesday night and Thursday looks like it could be a rain out with persistent rain in the forecast.
A few showers will be with us as strong winds move in Friday. Winds will be up through Saturday keeping temperatures cooler than normal. Clouds are likely Saturday and some drizzle or sprinkles could dampen outdoor activities. I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.