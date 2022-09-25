Clearing and windy at times -- Feeling more like fall

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Clear and sunny is how to describe Sunday and onward!
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A few isolated showers will continue through the early morning but will clear out before noon. Winds from the NW will gust at times more than 20mph, more fall-like! High: 78. Low:52.
Monday: More sun in the forecast. Winds could occasionally gust more than 18mph, especially in the morning to early afternoon. High:72. Low: 46.
Tuesday: Sunny with winds at times gusting more than 18mph. High:73. Low:43.
Cooler air will continue to filter into the region, making temperatures in the morning a bit more cool, ranging into the lower and mid 40's.