 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clearing and windy at times -- Feeling more like fall

  • 0
306622775_1281890642561410_3764394365181706236_n.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Clear and sunny is how to describe Sunday and onward!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A few isolated showers will continue through the early morning but will clear out before noon. Winds from the NW will gust at times more than 20mph, more fall-like! High: 78. Low:52.

Monday: More sun in the forecast. Winds could occasionally gust more than 18mph, especially in the morning to early afternoon. High:72. Low: 46.

Tuesday: Sunny with winds at times gusting more than 18mph. High:73. Low:43.

307992890_456703079770148_6932712585288805277_n.jpg

Cooler air will continue to filter into the region, making temperatures in the morning a bit more cool, ranging into the lower and mid 40's. 

308011347_5790066444351010_1447041977974281616_n.jpg