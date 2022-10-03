Clear cool evening -- Fall like weather continues Tuesday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- It's that time of year when it's nice to have an extra layer of warmth before you head out the door!
Tonight: Calm and cool. Temperatures dipping into the lower 40's. Areas to the north have a chance at seeing some upper 30's. Areas of patchy fog will be possible.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 77. Low: 42. Going into the evening, clouds will filter in and linger into Wednesday.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 79. Low: 50. A tad warmer into the daytime high and overnight low.
Looking towards the rest of the week, fall-like conditions will continue.
Weekend plans? Expect another cool down with a cold front.