Chinese city claims to have destroyed 1 billion pieces of personal data collected for Covid control

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Franklin County in south central Illinois...
Hamilton County in south central Illinois...
Hardin County in southern Illinois...
Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Massac County in southern Illinois...
Pope County in southern Illinois...
Saline County in southern Illinois...
Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 1245 PM CST Friday.

* At 548 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, Metropolis,
Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Vienna, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, Crainville, Cambria,
Rosiclare, Royalton and Energy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Chinese city claims to have destroyed 1 billion pieces of personal data collected for Covid control

Wuxi, a manufacturing hub on China's eastern coast and home to 7.5 million people, says it has destroyed a billion pieces of personal data collected during the pandemic.

 CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images/FILE

A Chinese city says it has destroyed a billion pieces of personal data collected during the pandemic, as local governments gradually dismantle their coronavirus surveillance and tracking systems after abandoning the country's controversial zero-Covid policy.

Wuxi, a manufacturing hub on China's eastern coast and home to 7.5 million people, held a ceremony Thursday to dispose of Covid-related personal data, the city's public security bureau said in a statement on social media.

The one billion pieces of data were collected for purposes including Covid tests, contact tracing and the prevention of imported cases -- and they were only the first batch of such data to be disposed, the statement said.

China collects vast amounts of data on its citizens -- from gathering their DNA and other biological samples to tracking their movements on a sprawling network of surveillance cameras and monitoring their digital footprints.

But since the pandemic, state surveillance has pushed deeper into the private lives of Chinese citizens, resulting in unprecedented levels of data collection. Following the dismantling of zero-Covid restrictions, residents have grown concerned over the security of the huge amount of personal data stored by local governments, fearing potential data leaks or theft.

Last July, it was revealed that a massive online database apparently containing the personal information of up to one billion Chinese citizens was left unsecured and publicly accessible for more than a year -- until an anonymous user in a hack forum offered to sell the data and brought it to wider attention.

In the statement, Wuxi officials said "third-party audit and notary officers" would be invited to take part in the deletion process, to ensure it cannot be restored. CNN cannot independently verify the destruction of the data.

Wuxi also scrapped more than 40 local apps used for "digital epidemic prevention," according to the statement.

During the pandemic, Covid apps like these dictated social and economic life across China, controlling whether people could leave their homes, where they could travel, when businesses could open and where goods could be transported.

But following the country's abrupt exit from zero-Covid in December, most of these apps faded from daily life.

On December 12, China scrapped a nationwide mobile tracking app that collected data on users' travel movements. But many local pandemic apps run by the municipal or provincial governments, such as the ubiquitous Covid health code apps, have remained in place -- although they are no longer in use.

Wuxi claims to be the first municipality in China to have destroyed Covid-related personal data from citizens. On Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, users called for other local governments to follow suit.

Yan Chunshui, deputy head of Wuxi's big data management bureau, said the disposal was meant to better protect citizens' privacy, prevent data leaks and free up data storage space.

Kendra Schaefer, the head of tech policy research at the Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China, said the data collection related to local-level Covid apps was often messy, and those apps were difficult and expensive to manage for local governments.

"Considering the cost and difficulty managing such apps, coupled with concerns expressed by the public over data security and privacy -- not to mention the political win local governments get by symbolically putting zero-Covid to bed -- dismantling those systems is par for the course," Schaefer said.

In many cases, she added, the big data departments at local governments were overwhelmed dealing with Covid data, so scaling back simply makes sense economically.

"Many cities have not yet deleted their Covid data -- or have not done so publicly -- not because I believe they intend to keep it, but because it simply hasn't been that long since zero-Covid was halted," Schaefer said.

