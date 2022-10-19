Chilly Wednesday, but tracking a big warm up by the weekend

WSIL -- Another cold morning, but wind overnight has kept the air mixed up enough to keep temperatures from falling as low as expected.
This afternoon, winds will remain from the west and northwest, keeping temperatures running around 15º below average for mid-October.
A pattern change will usher in a big warm up through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Southwest winds will push temperatures into the upper 60s Thursday with upper 70s likely by Friday afternoon.
An elevated fire threat will continue through at least Saturday. Very dry ground conditions, low relative humidity, and winds kicking up during the afternoon will bring a risk of fires getting out of control.