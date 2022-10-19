 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

Chilly Wednesday, but tracking a big warm up by the weekend

WSIL -- Another cold morning, but wind overnight has kept the air mixed up enough to keep temperatures from falling as low as expected.

This afternoon, winds will remain from the west and northwest, keeping temperatures running around 15º below average for mid-October.

A pattern change will usher in a big warm up through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Southwest winds will push temperatures into the upper 60s Thursday with upper 70s likely by Friday afternoon.

An elevated fire threat will continue through at least Saturday. Very dry ground conditions, low relative humidity, and winds kicking up during the afternoon will bring a risk of fires getting out of control.

