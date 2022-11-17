Chilly Thursday, another Arctic cold front arrives tonight

WSIL -- Low clouds are keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 20s this morning across most of southern Illinois, but clear skies over southeast Missouri and western Kentucky has allowed temperatures to dip into the lower 20s.
There will be a little more sunshine Thursday, but temperatures will remain well below average for mid-November as highs will be in the lower to mid 40s.
Another Arctic cold front arrives late tonight. A few snow flurries are possible around midnight as the boundary moves through. In its wake, winds will pick up from the northwest, ushering more bitterly cold air.
Friday morning, wind chills are likely to be in the mid 10s. Actual temperatures on Friday will only be in the low to mid 30s, 20-25º below average. Factor in strong winds from the northwest and even during the afternoon, wind chills will only be in the 20s.
Saturday will be slightly warmer, but Sunday will be another day with highs only in the 30s.
Finally, this pattern begins to break down and next week is trending warmer.