Chilly this weekend, but big blast of Arctic air arriving just before Christmas

WSIL -- Bundle up, it's cold and blustery this morning. Temperatures are in the lower 30s, but a west/southwest breeze is pushing wind chills back into the 20s.
While there will be sunshine to start the day, the next deck of clouds will build in by this afternoon, especially in southern Illinois. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s in Mt. Vernon to the lower 40s in Paducah. Wind chills will likely remain near freezing most of the afternoon.
Saturday will be a very winter-like day with more clouds, cold temperatures, and a breeze keeping wind chills in the 20s. Sunday will bring more sunshine and less wind, but temperatures will remain rather chilly.
A disturbance Monday evening could bring a little light snow to parts of the region. Little to no accumulation is expected.
All eyes are on the second half of next week. Confidence is high in Arctic air plunging south into the central U.S. Uncertainty remains on the potential for winter weather associated with the cold. A disturbance will dive south Thursday, but the track and the strength of the system will determine how much, if any, winter weather our region will see. It's still a long time away in the weather world, so stay tuned.
The blast of Arctic air could push afternoon highs back into the teens by Friday. Wind chills may dip well below zero.