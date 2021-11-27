You are the owner of this article.
Chilly Sunday, but a lot of warm air this week

WSIL -- After a mild Saturday, another cold front overnight is switching winds back to the northwest.

Temperatures to start Sunday will be in the mid 30s, but a stiff breeze from the northwest will keep temperatures running about 10º cooler than Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

High pressure will build in Sunday night, pushing temperatures below freezing by Monday morning.

As winds quickly turn back to the south, a big warming trend is expected for the upcoming week. By Tuesday, temperatures will be back into the upper 50s.

