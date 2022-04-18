Chilly start to the week, but first 80s of the season possible by Friday

WSIL -- The rain has exited, but grey skies will remain through at least the first half of the day.
Sunshine will eventually take hold by the later part of the afternoon, but a strong northwest breeze will keep temperatures running well below average with highs only in the low to mid 50s.
A Freeze Warning is in effect just northwest of our viewing area Tuesday morning. Temperatures locally may dip near the freezing mark, but wind and drier air should limit widespread frost development.
The week will begin with temperatures running around 15º below average, but we'll flip the script by the end of the week with possibly the first 80s of the season.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but showers and a few t-storms return Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the rain is expected to be on the lighter side.