Chilly & more grey skies Tuesday; snow possible by Friday

WSIL -- Chilly this morning with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark and a slight breeze from the north and east.
Grey skies again Tuesday will keep temperatures around 10º below average for early March with highs only in the lower 40s.
Tonight, a system will pass south of our region, but is likely to bring a few showers across western Kentucky. Farther north, rain chances will be much lower in southern Illinois.
A little more sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures warm back into the low to mid 50s.
Friday brings our next big weather maker this week. A strong cold front will drop temperatures and as an area of low pressure tracks through the Deep South, snow will begin to develop.
By Friday evening, much of the region is likely to see light snow. There's still a lot of uncertainty regarding how much moisture will be available, but some accumulation can't be ruled out.
In the wake of this system, bitterly cold air will sink in from the north. Temperatures will drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits by Saturday morning.