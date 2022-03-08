 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chilly & more grey skies Tuesday; snow possible by Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
3_8 today 1.jpg

WSIL -- Chilly this morning with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark and a slight breeze from the north and east.

3_8 today.jpg

Grey skies again Tuesday will keep temperatures around 10º below average for early March with highs only in the lower 40s.

Tonight, a system will pass south of our region, but is likely to bring a few showers across western Kentucky. Farther north, rain chances will be much lower in southern Illinois.

A little more sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures warm back into the low to mid 50s.

Friday brings our next big weather maker this week. A strong cold front will drop temperatures and as an area of low pressure tracks through the Deep South, snow will begin to develop.

3_8 snow.jpg

By Friday evening, much of the region is likely to see light snow. There's still a lot of uncertainty regarding how much moisture will be available, but some accumulation can't be ruled out.

3_8 headlines.jpg

In the wake of this system, bitterly cold air will sink in from the north. Temperatures will drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits by Saturday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you