Chilly Monday, but a much warmer week ahead

WSIL -- Interstates and highways are clear and traffic is moving at normal speeds, but many rural and secondary roads are still ice and snow covered.
Sleet is much slower to melt than snow, as it has less air and is more compact.
Monday will be the coldest afternoon of the week with highs in the mid 30s.
Refreezing could occur once again tonight after sunset as temperatures quickly dip back into the 20s.
Winds will turn back out of the south and temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.