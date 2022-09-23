 Skip to main content
Chilly Friday morning, light showers possible late Friday afternoon

  Updated
9_23 whiplash.jpg

WSIL -- Crisp air in place this morning as temperatures have dipped into the upper 40s in many locations.

9_23 today 1.jpg

A lot of clouds are expected today, but most of the day will be dry. By late afternoon, a few light showers will be possible along the I-64 corridor with rain chances overspreading the rest of southern Illinois into the evening.

A few showers will remain possible Saturday morning, generally tracking south and east of our region through mid to late morning.

By Saturday afternoon, sunshine will begin to return and temperatures will bounce back into the lower 80s.

Sunday will likely be a very nice day. A few clouds are expected in the morning with more afternoon sun and temps in the lower 80s.

