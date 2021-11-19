You are the owner of this article.
Chilly Friday, but warming this weekend with more rain by Sunday

  • Updated
11_19 deer.jpg

WSIL -- It's COLD this morning! Temperatures have dipped back into the mid 20s across parts of southern Illinois, but at least the wind has become much lighter than the last few days.

11_19 today.jpg

A lot of sunshine is expected Friday as high pressure passes overhead and slowly drifts to the east. Winds will be light from the east and southeast.

Winds will turn out of the south this weekend, bumping up temperatures into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

11_19 temps.jpg

Showers are likely Sunday as our next cold front approaches from the northwest.

11_19 rain.jpg

