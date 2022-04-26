Chilly for April, but warmer & wetter by the end of the week

WSIL -- Jackets are likely needed this morning as temperatures overnight have dipped into the lower 40s, well below seasonal normals.
Tons of sunshine is expected this afternoon, but northwest winds on the eastern side of high pressure will keep temperatures more than 10º below average with many in southern Illinois only around 60º.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for Saline, Gallatin, and Hamilton counties Wednesday morning. Right now, we do not anticipate widespread frost, but as winds go calm and skies remain clear, cooling will be maximized and frost may develop on windshields and rooftops for a few hours.
As high pressure shifts east and winds turn more southerly Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will climb back up to near 70º.
Soak up the sun, the pattern turns more active by the end of the week with showers and storms back in the forecast.