Chilly, damp weather sticks around a little longer

WSIL -- A stubborn, slow moving storm system will keep scattered showers around most of the day.
Cooler air getting wrapped around the back side of the low pressure will begin arriving this afternoon. Temperatures will likely drop from the lower 50s this morning, down to the upper 40s by the later afternoon.
More of the same Thursday with cool, dreary weather expected.
Overall, additional rainfall amounts will be light with around 0.25" expected.
Finally by Friday, rain clears out, and with a little luck, some sunshine will bring temperatures near 60.
This weekend, more cool air will spill in from north. There's even a chance we could see patchy frost by Sunday morning.