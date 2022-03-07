 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro

.Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises
in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is expected to
go into minor flooding this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Chilly & blustery Monday, even a few flurries tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
3_7 Winter.jpg

WSIL -- The severe weather threat has ended this morning, but showers will continue through the early morning hours, gradually shifting southeast as much colder air spills in from the north.

By the afternoon, temperatures will be hovering in the lower 40s with strong northwest winds pushing the wind chill into the 30s. There's even a chance for a few snow flurries after sunset this evening, but no measurable snow is expected.

3_7 flurries.jpg

Tonight, temperatures dip into the upper 20s, but readings begin to bounce back into the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon. By Thursday, temperatures will once again be running near 60º.

The next big weather impact looks to arrive Friday. There is still A LOT of uncertainty, but temperatures will plummet and a mix of rain, sleet, and snow is possible.

Tags

Recommended for you