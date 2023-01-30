Check road conditions before you leave

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Many areas in the tri-state area were hit hard with frozen precipitation Monday evening causing roads to become extremely slick.
Ice quickly covered roads in many areas which sent emergency road crews out working to clear off the roads for motorists.
MoDOT initially reported widespread covered roads in all of southeast Missouri. You can find the current road conditions in Missouri here.
IDOT also initially reported icy covered roads from Franklin and Hamilton counties and the rest of the southern Illinois counties south from there. You can find current road conditions for Illinois here.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also has road crews out helping with the icy highway conditions. For current conditions, you can find that here.
