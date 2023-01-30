 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lingering light sleet, freezing drizzle and light snow.
Minor additional accumulations, but very hazardous travel
conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, west
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely as roadways are
icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will continue to end over
portions of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. However
additional light wintry precipitation may redevelop and
maintain the already treacherous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Check road conditions before you leave

Icy roads
CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Many areas in the tri-state area were hit hard with frozen precipitation Monday evening causing roads to become extremely slick. 

Ice quickly covered roads in many areas which sent emergency road crews out working to clear off the roads for motorists.

MoDOT initially reported widespread covered roads in all of southeast Missouri. You can find the current road conditions in Missouri here.

IDOT also initially reported icy covered roads from Franklin and Hamilton counties and the rest of the southern Illinois counties south from there. You can find current road conditions for Illinois here.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also has road crews out helping with the icy highway conditions. For current conditions, you can find that here.

