Chance of Showers and Storms Late Tonight - Cooler Air Behind

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Showers and storms will be increasing across the region this evening.
Saturday: A few isolated and scattered showers will be moving through portions of Southeast Missouri this morning. Temperatures into the lower and mid 50's are keeping conditions pleasant. Through the afternoon and evening hours be aware of the radar and your local conditions. Showers and storms will be popping up and some storms could be strong to severe. The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail. However, heavy rainfall and a brief tornado or two can't be ruled out. Remember to treat any and all severe thunderstorms as if it could produce a tornado at any given time.
Between 5PM through 12AM be weather aware. This is when the cold front is expected.
Sunday: Slightly cooler day ahead and mostly cloudy. Morning lows are forecast to be into the lower to mid 40's with an afternoon high into the mid 50's.
Monday: The clouds will begin to clear, a few lingering clouds in the morning hours will begin to clear out. Morning lows into the lower and mid 40's and afternoon highs into the lower to mid 60's.
A few chances of isolated and scattered showers will be likely going through the early and mid work week.
By late week it's looking probable we see another cold front bring in showers and storms. Being that is far out and the weather is constantly changing, think about what your plans are going ahead! Can never be too prepared.