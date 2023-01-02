Chance for strong to severe storms today

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Areas of patchy fog will continue this morning, eventually we will be keeping an eye to the sky ahead of a cold front, set to bring in rounds of showers and storms.
Monday: Strong to severe storms will be possible into the late afternoon through Tuesday morning. Damaging winds and localized flooding are the main concerns, but you should have your weather radios and the Storm Track 3 App to receive alerts and notifications. High: 67. Low: 63.
Tuesday: Lingering showers and storms into the morning hours. A severe threat will persist into the EARLY morning hours as a cold front pushes through. The primary threats will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall, but cannot rule out a brief spin up. High: 67. Low: 38.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. High: 44. Low:36.
The midweek is looking overcast and more seasonally average with temperatures into the lower 40's.