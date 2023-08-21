 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with
the westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Carbondale Warming Center offers help in extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale Warming Center a cooling center (Aug. 21, 2023)

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Warming Center is once again acting as a cooling center as extreme temperatures hang around the region this week.

Executive director Carmalita Cahill was busy restocking snacks and making ice cold pink lemonade before the center opens its doors at noon.

"We just want to make sure that they have some place they can be," Cahill said. "It's really critical that we're here."

The center was originally a 12-hour center when it opened in 2019 and later ran 24-hours a day. The center recently cut back its hours due to dwindling funds. It's open every day from noon until 6 p.m. at the peak of high heat.

Cahill says it costs about $30,000 a month to keep the center running 24/7.

"COVID has been kind of declared over and that money is not there anymore to continuously assist with that," Cahill said.

The center is currently applying for grants in order to keep the center running for 24-hours by winter. At least 10 people came to the center Sunday and at least seven were there Monday afternoon.

Cahill says homeless people utilize the center the most but that anyone who doesn't have an air conditioning unit or lost power is welcome to stop in.

"The folks on the streets they don't have that opportunity on a regular basis," Cahill said. "Being able to offer.... a place not only where they can get online and check emails but that they can meet with other agencies here."

One homeless man said that the center has hosted around 30 people at one point. Cahill expects a high volume of people trying to escape the heat but doesn't know how much.

"It's hard to know what to expect," Cahill said. "We've seen new faces so I don't know. Today might be the day that we get a bunch of new faces."

Right now the center is accepting donations and is in need of bottled water, paper plates and cups. You can drop those off at the center at 608 East College Street.

You can also make a monetary donation to their website.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you