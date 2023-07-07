Carbondale police still looking for suspect who damaged law offices, one person previously in custody has been released

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- UPDATE: 10:00 p.m. - Police took a man in custody Friday in the late afternoon hours. Police said it was in connection to a property damage investigation in Carbondale where law offices were damaged by rocks or concrete.
After further investigation, detectives determined there was not probable cause for the charges in relation to the crimes. Therefore, the man was released without any charges.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
ORIGINAL: 11:59 a.m. - Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a person after five different properties were damaged by rocks or concrete in Carbondale.
Carbondale Police Department said they have received several reports of property damage in the city that happened on June 27th through June 29th.
Police said the damage happened in the overnight hours between midnight and 5 a.m. in the 800, 900, 1400, and 1800 blocks of West Main Street and in the 100 block of North Illinois Avenue.
There were five different incidents where there was damage to a business, four of them being law firms and one being a retail store.
There was a suspect which was captured on video. Police said the person was wearing a dark-colored "Huk" brand shirt, a white and blue or black hat and hiking-style boots or shoes.
Police said they believe all five of these incidents are related.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).