Carbondale police looking for missing woman possibly in danger

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police in Carbondale are looking for the public's help in finding a woman who is missing and could be in danger.
Carbondale Police Department said they are looking for Raeann E. Ashley, 33 of Carbondale, who was last seen on August 11th at around 6 p.m. in the 400-block of East College Street in Carbondale.
Police said a friend reported her missing on August 18th.
Ashley is 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blond hair and green eyes.
Police said she suffers from a condition that puts her in danger and may be in the Louisville, Ky. area.
If you have any information on where she may be, call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.