...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with
the westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Carbondale police looking for missing woman possibly in danger

Raeanne Ashley
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police in Carbondale are looking for the public's help in finding a woman who is missing and could be in danger.

Carbondale Police Department said they are looking for Raeann E. Ashley, 33 of Carbondale, who was last seen on August 11th at around 6 p.m. in the 400-block of East College Street in Carbondale.

Police said a friend reported her missing on August 18th.

Ashley is 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blond hair and green eyes.

Police said she suffers from a condition that puts her in danger and may be in the Louisville, Ky. area.

If you have any information on where she may be, call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

