Carbondale police investigate shooting, arrest man fleeing from officers

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Officers in Carbondale are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one person injured within the city limits. While on scene, they took a 19-year-old into custody who now faces multiple gun charges.
Carbondale Police Department said the shooting incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. in the 500-block of East Willow Street.
Police said after they arrived on scene, they found the victim and helped them.
That person was then taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment. Police said their injuries were non-life threatening.
Officers also said they saw a male walking away quickly from the scene after arriving. They told the man to stop and he discarded a bag and fled from the officers.
After a brief foot chase, officers were able to catch up to him and took him into custody.
Inside the bag the man dropped was a firearm.
Marshun D. Johnson, 19, of Carbondale was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
Police say the investigation into both incidents are active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).