 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carbondale police ask for help in identifying suspect involved in damaging law offices with rocks

  • 0
Suspect main
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a person after five different properties were damaged by rocks or concrete in Carbondale.

Carbondale Police Department said they have received several reports of property damage in the city that happened on June 27th through June 29th.

Suspect

Police said the damage happened in the overnight hours between midnight and 5 a.m. in the 800, 900, 1400, and 1800 blocks of West Main Street and in the 100 block of North Illinois Avenue.

There were five different incidents where there was damage to a business, four of them being law firms and one being a retail store.

There was a suspect which was captured on video. Police said the person was wearing a dark-colored "Huk" brand shirt, a white and blue or black hat and hiking-style boots or shoes.

Police said they believe all five of these incidents are related.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

suspect with articles of clothing

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you