Carbondale police arrest individual for suspended license and unlawful weapon

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale police arrested an individual Sunday after discovering him to be driving with improper registration, an expired license and a weapon in the car.
Chrishon A. Sawyer, 18, was arrested August 27 at 1:55 am after police stopped his car due to a violation in its registration. The arrest occurred on South Wall Street in the 700 block.
Sawyer was officially arrested on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Driving While License Suspended. He was sent to the Jackson County Jail.
Three minors were in the car with Sawyer at the time of arrest. The three, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested under the charge of Curfew Violation before being released to their legal guardians.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information on the incident, please contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. Anonymous tips may be left at 618-687-COPS.