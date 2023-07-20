Carbondale police announce new body-worn cameras to improve public safety and accountability

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Police Department will now wear new body cameras during interactions with the public. This is aimed to enhance community trust, accountability and to enhance transparency.
Carbondale police announced the new body-warn camera initiative on Thursday.
Police said this initiative represents a significant step forward in their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, in which the implementation is 1.5 years ahead the state mandate.
"There are numerous benefits of body-worn cameras," police said in a news release. "There are numerous benefits of body-worn cameras. The cameras promote transparency by capturing an accurate account of events, reducing disputes about the facts of a situation. The footage collected also aids in the investigations, providing important evidence that can support criminal prosecutions or exonerate individuals who have been wrongfully accused. Most of all, body-worn cameras have shown to positively influence officer behavior, reinforcing adherence to departmental policies and professional standards. Research indicates that body-worn cameras also result in increased civility toward officers, fewer officer complaints, increased oversite of officer actions, enhanced training opportunities for officers, and a reduction in use of force incidents (see research PDF at https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/nij/252035.pdf)."
All officers will be equipped with the new body-worn cameras while out interacting with the public.
Carbondale police said the cameras ensure a vast majority of the encounters will be captures, thus increasing trust and accountability.
"The Carbondale Police Department has implemented a stringent policy that has been reviewed and approved by the Bureau of Justice Assistance to govern the use of body-worn cameras, ensuring compliance with privacy expectations and safeguarding the rights of those recorded. Officers have received thorough training on the proper use, activations, and handling of the cameras to help ensure consistent and reliable use of this technology. The policy can be found on the Carbondale Police website, www.carbondalepolice.com.," the news release stated.
The police department also said they will review the effectiveness of the cameras regularly and make any adjustments necessary to enhance the positive impact.
They said these cameras will help in contributing to a safer and more secure community.
Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said, “I am extremely proud of the work our Department has done to implement the body-worn camera program. We sought input from community stakeholders, consulted with the Bureau of Justice Assistance, worked with the Police Union and we continue to keep the best interest of the Carbondale community in mind as we embrace this new technology. I am confident this initiative will enhance our police services and help keep our community safe."
