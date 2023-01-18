Carbondale PD searching for missing man

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police are looking for help in finding a missing 31-year-old man.
Jared R. Knight of Carbondale, was last seen on December, 6, 2022, at around 1:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale.
He is 5'9" tall, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Police said the clothes he wore and direction he may have traveled are unknown.
Police said Knight suffers from a condition that places him in danger.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you know any information about his whereabouts, contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.