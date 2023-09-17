Cape Girardeau woman shot while in vehicle, police ask for help finding suspects

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A woman was discovered wounded inside her car by police after being shot on Sunday morning.
The victim was sent to a local hospital to treat wounds to her lower extremity.
The Cape Girardeau police department discovered the woman along the 700-block of Broadway after being notified of shots in the area at 1:25 a.m. Evidence of other shots fired were present at this location.
The investigation has not yet discovered any suspects. The police department asks for the public's help in solving this crime.
Contact the Cape Girardeau police by phone at 573-335-6621, anonymously at 573-339-6313, or by texting "CAPEPD" to 847411.