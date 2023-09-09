Cape Girardeau man arrested for threatening school

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police arrested an individual Friday who threatened to disrupt a school and start shooting.
Patrick Rayford, 58, of Cape Girardeau was charged by the Cape Girardeau Police at the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office.
The threat came at around 11:45 a.m. Rayford was aiming for a school in the 1000-Block of Linden.
Rayford was located and arrested before following through on his threat. He was charged with a Class D Felony of Making a Terroristic Threat in the First Degree. There is no chance for Rayford to receive bond.
Police have said there are currently no further credible threats to any of the schools in Cape Girardeau, but remind citizens "if you see something, say something."
The Cape Girardeau Police can be reached via their business line at 573-335-6621 or the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313. Citizens may also text "CAPED" to 847411.