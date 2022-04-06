Cape Girardeau makes history after electing Stacy Kinder the next mayor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- Since Cape Girardeau became incorporated in 1843, 45 different men served as the city's mayor.
On Tuesday, a 46th person was elected to the city's highest job with one difference: she'll be known as 'madame mayor'.
Stacy Kinder, elected as council member of the city's 6th Ward in 2018, will now take the next step in her political career in a couple of short weeks, should procedures run smoothly.
"If this is inspiring to girls to participate perhaps in government in some way... then that's great," Kinder said.
But gender is the last thing on Kinder's mind. She hopes to zero-in on key issues facing residents when she's sworn-in to office, including public safety and infrastructure.
Kinder says the city has projects lined up for the next seven years and says the city can do more if they can apply and receive federal funding.
"I think there are some things we should seriously consider looking for," Kinder said.
Since 2018, Kinder served as city councilwoman for the city's 6th Ward. Kinder defeated one-term incumbent Bob Fox by 23 votes, a margin of less than 1%.
Allen Seabaugh, Cape Girardeau County's supervisor of elections, says a recount could be in the cards given the close result.
"That would take place if its called for by the candidate... [He] would have to petition the circuit court and ask to get a recount and then they would deliver that order to us and we would perform that," Seabaugh said.
Election commissioners are expected to finalize the official results by Friday, Seabaugh says. Then the city council will meet Monday to certify the results.
About 15% of registered voters came out to cast a ballot in this year's municipal elections, a higher number than usual according to Seabaugh. But Kinder believes that number can get higher through community engagement.
"They're very invested in wanting to see our town thrive, individual groups have success," Kinder said. "That has just really bolstered my enthusiasm for this whole thing."
Unless the results are challenged, Kinder and the newest city council members are expected to be sworn-in to office on Monday, April 18.