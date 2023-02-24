Candlelight vigil planned for Herrin House of Hope's Jeff Gee

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- A candlelight vigil has been planned for a man who passed away in a tragic accident in Herrin.
The Herrin House of Hope has announced a Candlelight Praise of Life Vigil scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 6:30 p.m. at the Herrin House of Hope Courtyard at 112 N. 14th Street in Herrin, Ill.
Jeffrey Gee was one of the founding members of the Herrin House of Hope, now in it's 10th year according to director John Steve.
Friends remember the former pastor following Tuesday's tragic accident.