Candlelight vigil held for three Benton students after deadly crash

BENTON, Ill. -- Hundreds came out to Tabor Field in Benton to show their respect in a candlelight vigil for three high school students who passed away in a crash.
Those at the vigil on Sunday night held candles and came together for the three students who were involved in the tragic crash that took place before 5 p.m. on Saturday in Franklin County. Two others were also injured in the crash and were sent to hospitals for treatment.
The vigil included speeches from various individuals about the students, personal stories and memories shared, along with thanking the community for showing their support.
The Benton Consolidated High School also said they will have counselors, social workers and trained staff members to help with the needs of the students on Monday.
The Frankfort CUSD also stated they will have counselors on hand for anyone who needs to meet with them at school on Monday.
Frankfort CUSD will also said they will have a prayer take place at the flagpole at 7:45 a.m. on Monday at the school.