Cambria Volunteer Fire and EMT Department announces schedule for its fall festival 2023

CAMBRIA, Ill. -- The Cambria Volunteer Fire and EMT Department has announced the lineup for its fall festival for 2023.
The festival will take place this Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023. The event begins at 7:00 a.m. at Cambria Christian Church, with a full day of events to follow at Cambria Park.
See the full schedule below:
- 7:00-9:00 -- Breakfast at Cambria Christian Church
- 8:30 -- Parade Lineup on E Vermont St
- 9:00 -- Vendors Open
- 9:30 -- Parade Begins
- 10:30 -- Welcome and Invocation
- 11:00 -- Cornhole Tournament
- 11:00-12:30 -- Dave Clark Music
- 12:30 -- Car Auction/Gift Auction
- 1:15 -- Raffle Ticket Drawing
- 1:30-3:00 -- Danny Norman Gospel
- 3:00-4:30 -- Lindy's DJ
More information can be found on the department's Facebook page or through email at cambriavfd@outlook.com.