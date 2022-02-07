Calm Monday -- Pleasant Tuesday

WSIL (Carterville, IL) -- Monday evening temperatures dipped into the upper 20's and lower 30's with a few passing clouds.
By Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to be into the mid to upper 20's.
A clear sky and calm winds will make Tuesday's highs into the 50's and mid 50's feel even more pleasant.
Tuesday's overnight lows are forecast to be in the lower 30's.
Winds will shift and clouds will pick up ahead of a weak cold front late Tuesday.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with forecast highs into the lower to mid 50's and a low into the mid to upper 20's.
By Thursday, another weak cold front moves through and temperatures trend into the lower 40's with an overnight low into the upper 20's.
Thursday is expected to see a clearing in clouds.