Calm evening ahead - Isolated showers to start the work week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) - What a great way to end the weekend! Sunshine and average temperatures into the mid and upper 80's. Sadly, the heat and humidity will be coming back just in time to go back to work.
Sunday: Afternoon highs into the mid and upper 80's will dip back into the mid and upper 60's by the early morning hours of Monday. A few isolated showers or storms remain possible, but very isolated. Overall, a calm way to end the weekend.
Monday: Mornings lows into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 80's and lower 90's. Partly cloudy with a few isolated chances of showers and storms. Another calm evening ahead.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the upper 60's to lower 70's. Afternoon highs rising into the lower 90's. A bit more humidity coming back into the forecast. Partly cloudy and increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. A few isolated showers and storms will be likely into the morning and afternoon.
A few more chances of isolated to scattered showers and storms will be probable by the midweek.
Have midweek plans and beyond? Take the forecast with you, wherever you go! The Storm Track 3 App is FREE on Google Play and the Apple App store.