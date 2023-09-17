Calm end to the weekend -- Isolated showers

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another beautiful end to the week is in the books with temperatures into the upper 70's to lower 80's and a mix of sunshine.
Sunday evening: Temperatures dipping back into the mid and upper 50's will make for a nice evening stroll. Clouds clearing may also open the opportunity for a few spotty meteors across the sky. Calm winds from the WNW shifting by early Monday morning.
Monday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 50's with spotty lower 60's further south. A few areas of patchy fog will be likely across low laying areas. Temperature highs aiming for the mid and upper 70's. Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy by the early afternoon. Calm and light winds from the NW 5-10mph.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 50's. Daytime highs reaching into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Partly cloudy through the afternoon and increasing into the evening. Winds calm and light from the S 5-10mph.
By Wednesday, it's possible to see a few isolated showers pop-up.
Temperatures looking ahead into the midweek look to stay slightly above average ( 81F) going into the lower to mid 80's.
To stay ahead of the weather and your plans, download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store.