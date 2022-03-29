Calm and dry Tuesday -- Strong to severe storms Wednesday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Tuesdays temperatures were into the upper 60's and will continue to stay warm into the overnight hours, into the mid 50's.
Wednesday afternoon is all eyes to the sky and the Storm Track 3 Team as we track the growing threats for severe storms. The primary risk being damaging winds and we cannot rule out a few spin up tornadoes ahead of the cold front.
TIMING:
12-3pm:Western Missouri
3-5pm: Most IL, KY, MO and TN
6-8pm - Rain and wind will continue into the region with storms still lingering into the overnight hours.
Thursday morning temperatures are expected to be into the lower 40's with a forecast high into the lower 50's.
Once the system is out of the region, temperatures will drop into the lower 30's going into Friday morning.
By Friday afternoon, the forecast high is expected to be into the mid 50's with a partly cloudy day.