...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for potential upgrades of this advisory to a watch or warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Calm and dry Tuesday -- Strong to severe storms Wednesday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Tuesdays temperatures were into the upper 60's and will continue to stay warm into the overnight hours, into the mid 50's.

Wednesday afternoon is all eyes to the sky and the Storm Track 3 Team as we track the growing threats for severe storms. The primary risk being damaging winds and we cannot rule out a few spin up tornadoes ahead of the cold front.

TIMING:

12-3pm:Western Missouri

3-5pm: Most IL, KY, MO and TN

6-8pm - Rain and wind will continue into the region with storms still lingering into the overnight hours.

Thursday morning temperatures are expected to be into the lower 40's with a forecast high into the lower 50's.

Once the system is out of the region, temperatures will drop into the lower 30's going into Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, the forecast high is expected to be into the mid 50's with a partly cloudy day.

