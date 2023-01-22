Calm and cool this evening -- Next system on the way for early midweek

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Now that the wintry weather has exited the region, things look to calm down for a while ahead of our next chance at snowfall.
Tonight: Calm and cloudy. Calm winds. Lows into the lower and mid 30's.
Monday: Watch for slick spots and some fog. We catch a break in the precipitation. Think of it as the calm before the storm. We are going to be tracking clouds through the region with mild temperatures into the lower 40's. Clouds should begin to gradually clear by late afternoon. Overnight lows into the lower mid and upper 20's will make it a cool morning going into Tuesday.
Tuesday into Wednesday we are keeping an eye to our next rain to snow-maker.
Any shift in the track could mean a difference in what we see across the region.
Track one would mean we would see more rain.
Track two would mean we could see more of those snow chances into southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
As of right now a Winter Storm Watch is in effect until January 25th at noon for parts of Missouri and Illinois. This is for areas of heavy and wet snowfall. At this point, we are looking at 3-6 inches of snow possible for portions of our region under this Winter Storm Watch.
This will likely change as we get closer to Tuesday and will have a better understanding of where we see the low track. These systems take patience.
Until then, download the Storm Track 3 App to see how this upcoming system could impact your region.