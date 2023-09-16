Calm and cool evening ahead

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Staying dry and cooler than average this weekend.
Saturday evening: Temperatures dropping from the mid 70's and lower 80's to the mid and upper 50's, calm and clear.
Sunday: Temperatures into the mid and upper 50's rising into the mid to upper 70's. A few early morning isolated showers will be possible with mostly sunny sky becoming partly cloudy at times. Winds from the NW 5-10mph, a few gusts up to 15mph will be possible. A pretty pleasant day going forward to end the weekend.
Monday: Temperatures into the mid and upper 50's will rise into the mid and upper 70's. Mostly sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon.
Looking further ahead temperatures and dew points are forecast to remain dry and cool with not too much of a pattern change ahead.
