Calm and cool evening -- Brief warm up Wednesday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A calm cool night but a brief warm up is on the way before cooler air moves in for the weekend.
Tonight: Calm and cool. Low: 41.
Wednesday: A few passing clouds into the afternoon. High:80. Low: 50. It's possible into the early morning hours to see a shower or two pass to the north and clouds building in over the evening hours.
Thursday: A few passing clouds through the day. High: 82. Low: 46.
Cooler air will filter in for Friday and the weekend and continuing the dry streak that we have been seeing.