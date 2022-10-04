 Skip to main content
Calm and cool evening -- Brief warm up Wednesday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A calm cool night but a brief warm up is on the way before cooler air moves in for the weekend.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low: 41.

Wednesday: A few passing clouds into the afternoon. High:80. Low: 50. It's possible into the early morning hours to see a shower or two pass to the north and clouds building in over the evening hours.

Thursday: A few passing clouds through the day. High: 82. Low: 46.

Cooler air will filter in for Friday and the weekend and continuing the dry streak that we have been seeing.

