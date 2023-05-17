Cairo man arrested in homicide investigation

CAIRO, Ill. -- A southern Illinois man is behind bars facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Cairo last week.
Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested Samuel L. Lewis, 42, of Cairo, IL, on a charge of first degree murder.
A shooting took place on May 9, 2023, at 11:58 p.m. on the 2400-block of Sycamore Street in Cairo.
ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested by the Cairo Police Department to investigate the incident.
ISP said Lafayette D. Woods, 34, of Cairo, IL, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting that occurred.
Lewis was arrested on May 16 in relation to the deadly shooting. He is charged with murder, approved by the Alexander County State's Attorney. Assisting in the investigation is the Alexander County Sheriff's Department and the Cairo Police Department.
Lewis is being held in the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond warrant.
If you have any information on the shooting incident, you can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-845-3740 (Ext: 281).
The investigation is open and on-going.