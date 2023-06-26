"Cairo is back": New grocery store brings hope and pride to residents

CAIRO, Ill. (WSIL) -- Veronica Irish was on her way back to Kankakee after visiting her mother in Cairo when Rise Community Market caught her eye.
Irish, whose mother helped start the store, left impressed by the new market that opened in mid-June.
"I love it I am so happy and so proud to be from Cairo," Irish said.
Resident Myron Garrett used to drive an hour to Marion to get his groceries. Fresh produce, once miles away, is now in his grasp within minutes.
"It feels pretty good," Garrett said. "I feel pretty thankful for this store."
The store is ten days in and residents have flooded it with business according to mayor Thomas Simpson.
"Everyone's just happy about it. Everyone's just driving up walking away with grocery bags," Simpson said.
The store uplifts a community that's seen more people leave than stay and according to Bishop Derek Eurales the store is a catalyst for change.
"Without a vision the people perish and there is hope because this is evidence."
It's a sign of a revival for the Illinois' southernmost city according to mayor Simpson who's now trying to keep the momentum going. For people who grew up in Cairo, the store is a longtime coming.
"It's a sense of hope and pride," Irish said.
"Cairo is back."