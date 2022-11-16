Brrr! Temperatures remain well below average for November

WSIL -- It's a cold, blustery start to the day. Temperatures are hovering near freezing, but a stiff breeze is making it feel much colder with wind chills dipping into the low to mid 20s.
Temperatures will warm to around 40º by midday, but as clouds build in this afternoon, temperatures will dip back into the 30s. The breeze, sustained around 30 miles per hour, will keep the wind chill in the 20s. A few flurries are also possible, especially towards the late afternoon and early evening.
Cold weather continues to remain in place. A bigger blast of Arctic air arrives by Friday with afternoon temperatures that may struggle to top the freezing mark.
The cold weather sticks around through the weekend, but next week looks to be a little warmer.