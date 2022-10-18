Brrr! Cold & blustery through midweek

WSIL -- Brrr! Temperatures are below freezing this morning and the breeze is making it feel even colder with wind chills dipping back into the mid 20s.
A lot of sunshine is expected Tuesday, but don't let that fool you. The northwest wind combined with temperatures only warming up to around 50º will make for a very blustery afternoon.
As winds relax tonight, temperatures will plummet. Temperatures Wednesday morning will dip into the mid 20s in many locations. A few rural, low-lying spots could briefly drop into the teens.
Wednesday will remain a chilly day, but a big warm up is expected by the end of the week. By the weekend, afternoon highs will approach 80º.
The field fire threat remains high with very dry soil conditions, low relative humidity, and a strong breeze.