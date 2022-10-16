 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated fire danger expected Monday...

Breezy northwest winds are expected during the day on Monday.
Relative humidity is also expected to be low in the afternoon.
With very dry grass, trees, and bushes across the region due to
the ongoing drought, grass fires and wildfires are expected to be
easier to start and spread more rapidly than normal on Monday.
Take extra care with any activities that may accidentally spark
fires.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Brrr! Cold air plunges south, a hard freeze likely Monday & Tuesday nights

  • 0

WSIL -- A cold front is gradually moving through the region this evening, but other than a few clouds, no rain is expected.

10_16 evening.jpg

In the wake of the front, the coldest air of the season arrives. Monday afternoon, temperatures will likely only peak in the lower 50s, which will be near record cold high temperatures for this time of year.

10_16 freeze warning.jpg

FREEZE Warning has been issued for the entire region Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A hard freeze is expected Tuesday morning, with temperatures dipping into the mid 20s. This will be a killing freeze, thus ending the growing season in the region.

10_16 freeze.jpg

Temperatures will be the coldest Tuesday night as high pressure builds in and winds get lighter. Many will dip into the lower 20s with some rural areas possibly going into the teens.

Winds will turn more southerly towards the end of the week, ushering in a warm up by Thursday and Friday. 70s will return by the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you