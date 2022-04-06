Brehm Preparatory School kicks off 40th anniversary festivities

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A school that serves students with learning differences is celebrating a notable milestone.
Brehm Preparatory School is celebrating its 40th anniversary this fall. School administrators hosted students returning alumni over the weekend to kick off the yearlong festivities.
It was one of the first education centers of its kind to provide services solely for students with learning differences. It later expanded with the OPTIONS Transition to Independence program.
That program helped students like Vincent Janoski who credits caring staff for his progress.
"Before OPTIONS I was a mess... I was a chaotic mess. OPTIONS helped me take control of that," Janoski said. "I feel like I've grown in all aspects really. Independent-wise, maturity-wise, emotional stability wise."
OPTIONS broke ground on its new building in 2019, opening it the next year. Jeremy Robbins, the Head of School, says the goal is to keep growing and reaching out.
"Folks in the community who know someone who is diagnosed with a learning difference or disability, disorder affecting learning, Brehm or OPTIONS could be a place for that student or young adult to find success," Robbins said.
OPTIONS director Scott Donovan says the school aims to provide a transformational experience for all students no matter where they're from.
"It's a compliment that education consultants and families continue to look at Brehm and OPTIONS and the array of choices... and they continue to choose [us] every year," Donovan said. "It's powerful."
The school has around 65 students enrolled and living on campus.