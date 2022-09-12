 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breezy afternoon -- Clear and cool this evening

  • 0
day 1.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) Cool start to the week with gradual warming into the weekend. 

Monday: Sunny, breezy and cool to kick off the work week! Going into the afternoon, temperatures slowly continue to rise along with the winds.

High: 77. Low: 51.

Winds: SW 12, G 21mph. 

gusts.jpg

Tuesday: Cool in the morning with areas of patchy fog possible. Winds light from the NW 7mph. High: 79. Low: 54.

Wednesday: Despite some passing clouds, mostly sunny and a bit warmer.

High:84. Low:58.

As we get through the mid part of the week a bit of a warm up is forecast. Looking towards the weekend, temperatures trend into the upper 80's, possible to see some lower 90's.

7 day.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you