Breezy afternoon -- Clear and cool this evening

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) Cool start to the week with gradual warming into the weekend.
Monday: Sunny, breezy and cool to kick off the work week! Going into the afternoon, temperatures slowly continue to rise along with the winds.
High: 77. Low: 51.
Winds: SW 12, G 21mph.
Tuesday: Cool in the morning with areas of patchy fog possible. Winds light from the NW 7mph. High: 79. Low: 54.
Wednesday: Despite some passing clouds, mostly sunny and a bit warmer.
High:84. Low:58.
As we get through the mid part of the week a bit of a warm up is forecast. Looking towards the weekend, temperatures trend into the upper 80's, possible to see some lower 90's.