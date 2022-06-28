Break from the heat continues, but unsettled pattern shaping up by the weekend

WSIL -- Refreshing! Temperatures are in the 50s in most areas Tuesday morning.
Passing clouds this morning will gradually clear to the southeast by the afternoon, setting up another nice day with high temperatures running slightly below average and the humidity remaining tolerable.
Wednesday morning will be another cool start with temperatures in the 50s, but the days will start to get hotter through the remainder of the week.
A boundary moving in this weekend will bring more chances for rain. Right now, the holiday weekend does NOT look like a complete washout, but daily chances for scattered storms looks fairly certain. Stay tuned as we get closer!